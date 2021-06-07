Markets
BYND

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BYND, MRNA, JACK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 118,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.7% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 15,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 109,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 5,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,200 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 4,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 484,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 149.8% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

