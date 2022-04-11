Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BWA, TSLA, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), where a total of 125,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 695.3% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 85,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 617,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 238.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 32,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 35,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 145.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BWA options, TSLA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.