Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BWA, TSLA, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA), where a total of 125,914 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 695.3% of BWA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 85,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares of BWA. Below is a chart showing BWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 617,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 238.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 32,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 35,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 145.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BWA options, TSLA options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

