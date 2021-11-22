Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BW, UNFI, A

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total volume of 5,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 562,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 2,544 contracts, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 7,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

