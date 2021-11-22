Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BW, UNFI, A

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (Symbol: BW), where a total volume of 5,622 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 562,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of BW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of BW. Below is a chart showing BW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Natural Foods Inc. (Symbol: UNFI) saw options trading volume of 2,544 contracts, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of UNFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,000 underlying shares of UNFI. Below is a chart showing UNFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) options are showing a volume of 7,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 758,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of A's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,500 underlying shares of A. Below is a chart showing A's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BW options, UNFI options, or A options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.