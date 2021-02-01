Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BLK, LITE, RS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,317 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 331,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.7% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 777,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,300 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 9,241 contracts, representing approximately 924,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) saw options trading volume of 1,741 contracts, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of RS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of RS. Below is a chart showing RS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

