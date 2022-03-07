Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, NFLX, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 11,141 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 577,740 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2200 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 50,964 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 29,808 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 2,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NFLX options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
