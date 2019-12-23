Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, ITCI, NFLX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 9,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 945,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 298.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1990 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1990 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 45,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.4% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,600 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 131,970 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 209.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 8,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, ITCI options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKNG ITCI NFLX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular