Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, ITCI, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 9,452 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 945,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 298.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1990 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1990 strike highlighted in orange:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) options are showing a volume of 45,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 298.4% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,600 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 131,970 contracts, representing approximately 13.2 million underlying shares or approximately 209.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 8,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

