Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKE, PHR, OLED

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE), where a total volume of 4,330 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 433,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.2% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,510 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,856 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,600 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Phreesia Inc (Symbol: PHR) options are showing a volume of 2,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 275,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.9% of PHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares of PHR. Below is a chart showing PHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,944 contracts, representing approximately 194,400 underlying shares or approximately 86.2% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,610 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,800 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

