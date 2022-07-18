Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BIIB, WYNN, DOMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB), where a total volume of 5,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 556,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 17,619 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 22, 2022, with 1,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) saw options trading volume of 2,013 contracts, representing approximately 201,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
