Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BDSI, ADSK, AN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (Symbol: BDSI), where a total volume of 3,078 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 307,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.6% of BDSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,700 underlying shares of BDSI. Below is a chart showing BDSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 6,900 contracts, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 4,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 457,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,000 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

