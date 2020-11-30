Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBY, GPN, SWK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 39,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) options are showing a volume of 15,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.3% of GPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GPN. Below is a chart showing GPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK) saw options trading volume of 6,106 contracts, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BBY options, GPN options, or SWK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

