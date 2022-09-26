Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBY, AXP, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 16,723 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:
American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 14,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 15,552 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
