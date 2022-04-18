Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, TWTR, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 44,406 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 2,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 531,321 contracts, representing approximately 53.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 76.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 31,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 70,655 contracts, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 9,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,900 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, TWTR options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
