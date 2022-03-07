Markets
BBBY

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, COOP, HUBG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 342,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 781.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 19,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 36,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 293.4% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 23,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 4,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, COOP options, or HUBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BBBY COOP HUBG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular