Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, COOP, HUBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 342,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 781.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 19,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 36,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 293.4% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 23,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 4,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, COOP options, or HUBG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.