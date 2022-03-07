Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BBBY, COOP, HUBG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 342,244 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 781.8% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 11, 2022, with 19,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 36,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 293.4% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 23,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) options are showing a volume of 4,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 453,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of HUBG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of HUBG. Below is a chart showing HUBG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

