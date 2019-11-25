Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BANC, INCY, HAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total of 1,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 126,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 40.6% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 312,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw options trading volume of 4,602 contracts, representing approximately 460,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of INCY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of INCY. Below is a chart showing INCY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 7,178 contracts, representing approximately 717,800 underlying shares or approximately 40.1% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

