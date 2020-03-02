Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BANC, C, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Banc Of California Inc (Symbol: BANC), where a total of 1,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 156,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of BANC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,960 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 376 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,600 underlying shares of BANC. Below is a chart showing BANC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 68,523 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,100 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 114,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 9,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

