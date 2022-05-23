Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BAC, INTU, V

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total of 251,288 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 16,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 9,624 contracts, representing approximately 962,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 38,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 4,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 439,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, INTU options, or V options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

