Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BAC, ADM, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 275,989 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 21,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) saw options trading volume of 9,837 contracts, representing approximately 983,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 5,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,600 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 93,658 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 15,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, ADM options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

