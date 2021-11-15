Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, MPC, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 531,925 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 53.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 635% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 53,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 325,517 contracts, representing approximately 32.6 million underlying shares or approximately 533.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 115,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11.5 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 122.3 million underlying shares or approximately 352.4% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 42,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

