Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, COST, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 115,395 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 10,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 20,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 126,357 contracts, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

