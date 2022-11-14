Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, CHRD, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 55,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 4,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) saw options trading volume of 2,190 contracts, representing approximately 219,000 underlying shares or approximately 54.2% of CHRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of CHRD. Below is a chart showing CHRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) saw options trading volume of 29,113 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

