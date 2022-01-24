Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BA, AAPL, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 120,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 132.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 5,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 961,457 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 112.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 85.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 35,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 6,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,810 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, AAPL options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
