Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZZ, AX, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), where a total volume of 653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 65,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 1,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 12,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZZ options, AX options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

