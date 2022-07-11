Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZZ, AX, ENPH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), where a total volume of 653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 65,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of AZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,000 underlying shares of AZZ. Below is a chart showing AZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) options are showing a volume of 1,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 162,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 12,105 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZZ options, AX options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.