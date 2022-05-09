Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZTA, CELH, MAXR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Azenta Inc (Symbol: AZTA), where a total volume of 3,098 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 309,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.1% of AZTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of AZTA. Below is a chart showing AZTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 4,341 contracts, representing approximately 434,100 underlying shares or approximately 62.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 692,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR) saw options trading volume of 3,344 contracts, representing approximately 334,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of MAXR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of MAXR. Below is a chart showing MAXR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZTA options, CELH options, or MAXR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

