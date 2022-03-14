Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AZEK, ASO, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AZEK Co Inc (Symbol: AZEK), where a total volume of 12,164 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of AZEK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,600 underlying shares of AZEK. Below is a chart showing AZEK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) saw options trading volume of 14,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 50,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZEK options, ASO options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

