Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXTA, VZ, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total volume of 11,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 55,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 31,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 20,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

