Markets
AXTA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXTA, VZ, UNH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA), where a total volume of 11,378 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,900 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 55,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $59.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 31,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $59.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 20,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,700 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXTA options, VZ options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXTA VZ UNH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular