Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, TGT, PBF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 17,420 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 20,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And PBF Energy Inc (Symbol: PBF) saw options trading volume of 21,337 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of PBF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 20,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PBF. Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

