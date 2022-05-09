Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, DFS, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 35,151 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 20,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) saw options trading volume of 11,784 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,900 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 39,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, DFS options, or IBM options
