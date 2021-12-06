Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AXP, CVS, CHPT

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 20,454 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 25,364 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 1,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,400 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And ChargePoint Holdings Inc (Symbol: CHPT) options are showing a volume of 48,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CHPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of CHPT. Below is a chart showing CHPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

