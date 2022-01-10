Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AX, THC, AKAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 1,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 115,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 3,877 contracts, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,517 contracts, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

