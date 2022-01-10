Markets
AX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AX, THC, AKAM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 1,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 115,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.1% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) saw options trading volume of 3,877 contracts, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,500 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) saw options trading volume of 5,517 contracts, representing approximately 551,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AX options, THC options, or AKAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AX THC AKAM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular