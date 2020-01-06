Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AVAV, EMR, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 1,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 176,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93.6% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 188,345 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,700 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) options are showing a volume of 24,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of EMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 11,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EMR. Below is a chart showing EMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 48,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 10,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

