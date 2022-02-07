Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ATEX, IRBT, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anterix Inc (Symbol: ATEX), where a total of 509 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of ATEX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 94,150 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 320 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,000 underlying shares of ATEX. Below is a chart showing ATEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,416 contracts, representing approximately 241,600 underlying shares or approximately 53.7% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,250 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,800 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 65,797 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 13,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

