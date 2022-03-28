Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ASO, TRUP, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 31,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.4% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 5,999 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 599,900 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 3,069 contracts, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 419,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 30,907 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

