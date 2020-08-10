Markets
ARR

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARR, PAYC, SBUX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), where a total of 4,890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of ARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 826,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of ARR. Below is a chart showing ARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 49,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARR options, PAYC options, or SBUX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARR PAYC SBUX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular