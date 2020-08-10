Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARR, PAYC, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), where a total of 4,890 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.2% of ARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 826,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of ARR. Below is a chart showing ARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) options are showing a volume of 2,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 293,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 49,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

