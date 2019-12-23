Markets
ARNA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARNA, MYGN, ICPT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA), where a total volume of 1,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 188,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) saw options trading volume of 3,692 contracts, representing approximately 369,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 4,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARNA options, MYGN options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNA MYGN ICPT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular