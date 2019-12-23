Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARNA, MYGN, ICPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ARNA), where a total volume of 1,887 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 188,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of ARNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,000 underlying shares of ARNA. Below is a chart showing ARNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) saw options trading volume of 3,692 contracts, representing approximately 369,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 774,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,800 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ICPT) options are showing a volume of 4,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of ICPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 964,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 1,802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares of ICPT. Below is a chart showing ICPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ARNA options, MYGN options, or ICPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.