Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APOG, SLQT, RDFN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), where a total volume of 1,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of APOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of APOG. Below is a chart showing APOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 9,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 7,579 contracts, representing approximately 757,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

