Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APOG, SLQT, RDFN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), where a total volume of 1,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 155,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.7% of APOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,200 underlying shares of APOG. Below is a chart showing APOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SelectQuote Inc (Symbol: SLQT) options are showing a volume of 9,751 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 975,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of SLQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,600 underlying shares of SLQT. Below is a chart showing SLQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 7,579 contracts, representing approximately 757,900 underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,400 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

