Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANET, UNH, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 7,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 747,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 17,511 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 20,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 790,200 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANET options, UNH options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
