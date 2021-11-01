Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ANET, NXPI, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 1,978 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 197,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) saw options trading volume of 9,928 contracts, representing approximately 992,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of NXPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,600 underlying shares of NXPI. Below is a chart showing NXPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 31,433 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,200 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, NXPI options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.