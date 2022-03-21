Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 171,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 454.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 11,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 44,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2675 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2675 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 49,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:
