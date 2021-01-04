Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, SUM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 292,301 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 836.4% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3150 strike put option expiring January 08, 2021, with 7,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 729,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3150 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 9,776 contracts, representing approximately 977,600 underlying shares or approximately 366% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $715 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $715 strike highlighted in orange:

And Summit Materials Inc (Symbol: SUM) options are showing a volume of 26,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.3% of SUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 21,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SUM. Below is a chart showing SUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

