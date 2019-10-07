Markets
AMZN

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 69,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 223.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 146% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 330,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 30,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, BKNG options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN BKNG AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular