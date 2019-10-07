Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 69,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 223.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 1,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 4,626 contracts, representing approximately 462,600 underlying shares or approximately 146% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1550 strike put option expiring October 11, 2019, with 333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 330,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 30,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, BKNG options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

