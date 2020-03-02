Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, AAPL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 104,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 192.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2000 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 5,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,100 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2000 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 689,544 contracts, representing approximately 69.0 million underlying shares or approximately 171.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 39,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 9,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 932,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, AAPL options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.