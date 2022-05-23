Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMEH, PLNT, GMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 1,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 261,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT) saw options trading volume of 5,666 contracts, representing approximately 566,600 underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) saw options trading volume of 1,009 contracts, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,650 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, PLNT options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

