Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMEH, AAPL, SPB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 4,704 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.5% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 102.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 147,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB) options are showing a volume of 3,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.8% of SPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of SPB. Below is a chart showing SPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, AAPL options, or SPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.