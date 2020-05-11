Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMD, SDGR, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 343,342 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 34.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 73.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 44,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR) saw options trading volume of 3,925 contracts, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,200 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 6,163 contracts, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,700 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

