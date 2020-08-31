Markets
AMBA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMBA, PTON, GNW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total of 5,945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 594,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.8% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 422,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 82,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 13,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Genworth Financial, Inc. (Symbol: GNW) saw options trading volume of 48,386 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 124% of GNW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 15,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GNW. Below is a chart showing GNW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMBA options, PTON options, or GNW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

