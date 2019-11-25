Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALXN, DPZ, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total volume of 6,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 678,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,000 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 677,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,700 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 4,570 contracts, representing approximately 457,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $397.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,800 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $397.50 strike highlighted in orange:

