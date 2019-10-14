Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALXN, CHRW, ALGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total volume of 12,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.6% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 612,400 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) options are showing a volume of 5,285 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 528,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 567,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,600 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

