Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALL, RMBS, BSX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), where a total of 15,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.5% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,300 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 5,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 503,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 674,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 4,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,300 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) saw options trading volume of 54,869 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of BSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 19,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BSX. Below is a chart showing BSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

