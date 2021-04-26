Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALKS, BIIB, CASA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS), where a total of 7,525 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 752,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 2,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,300 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 6,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 661,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 956,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,300 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Casa Systems Inc (Symbol: CASA) saw options trading volume of 2,654 contracts, representing approximately 265,400 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of CASA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of CASA. Below is a chart showing CASA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

