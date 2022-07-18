Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGT, WDAY, WEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total volume of 1,604 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 160,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.5% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY) options are showing a volume of 22,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 8,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 854,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 16,140 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 68.3% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,100 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
